Authorities arrest man who was barricaded in central Fresno home

Fresno police and the Adult Compliance Team took a parolee into custody Friday morning after about an hour-long standoff in central Fresno.
The Adult Compliance Team is composed of Fresno County sheriff’s deputies and parole officers, Fresno police and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office who track suspects who have violated their terms of release.
Police Lt. Rob Beckwith said ACT officers went to the 700 block of East Shields Avenue, near Wishon Avenue, about 7 a.m. to serve a warrant for a suspect who cut his ankle monitor. The man initially refused to come out because he did not want to return to jail. Negotiators were called in and the man surrendered. No one was injured in the incident.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
Comments