8 arrested in drug smuggling operation at Coalinga State Hospital

Eight people have been arrested in connection with a meth smuggling operation inside of Coalinga State Hospital, Coalinga Police Department Chief Michael Salvador said.
The arrests began on Oct. 7 when two people were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, and continued Wednesday when six more people were arrested. Four of the arrested were patients in the hospital, two were employees and two were friends or family of the patients, Salvador said.
Five suspects have been booked into the Fresno County Jail, and the other three have been either cited or released on bond, Salvador said. Their names are not being released due to the ongoing investigation.
For the past six months, investigators from the Coalinga Police Department and the Coalinga State Hospital Police Department have conducted surveillance to discover how the meth was being smuggled into the hospital.
Coalinga police plan to forward the case to the district attorney’s office with the recommendation of filing drug trafficking charges on each subject, including possession with an intent to bring meth into a secured facility.
