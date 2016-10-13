Lion cub is born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

An African lion cub was born Tuesday at Fresno Chaffee Zoo, marking the first time since 1968 that such a birth has occurred there, according to zoo officials.
The sex of the cub is undetermined, but it appears healthy. The mother, Kiki, and her cub are in isolation in the lions’ holding area.
Two stillborn cubs also were part of the litter and zoo officials say that the next 48 hours are important for the mother, Kiki, and her cub to bond.
Lions were reintroduced to the zoo as part of the African Adventure exhibit last year. Before the opening, it had been about 15 years since a lion was on exhibit at the zoo.
530
The weight of a full-grown male African lion
Weather permitting, it may be two to three months before the zoo puts the cub on display, said Nicole Presley, a zoo curator.
The cub’s birth brought the number of lions at Fresno Chaffee Zoo to four. The male, Chisulo, came to Fresno from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. The Kiki and the other female lioness, Zamaya, are from from Zoo Atlanta.
A male African lion can weigh up to 530 pounds. They are found in the South Sahara Desert and areas of southern and eastern Africa.
