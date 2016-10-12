Fire near Pine Flat Lake grows to 1,500 acres

The Sacata Fire, burning east of Fresno near Pine Flat Lake, had grown to 1,500 acres of brush by Wednesday evening, according to the Sierra National Forest.
The fire, which started about 1 p.m. Tuesday near Haslett Basin, had burned about 350 acres near Trimmer Springs Road by Tuesday evening. It grew to about 500 acres by Wednesday morning.
As of Wednesday evening, fire crews had containment lines around 5 percent of the fire and were planning to work overnight, the Forest Service said. More than 250 firefighters have been assigned to the wildfire, and more are expected by Thursday.
No structures have been damaged.
Comments