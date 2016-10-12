11-month-old boy who died after being left in a car at Fresno complex is identified

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the 11-month-old boy who died after he was found unconscious in a black car parked in an apartment complex in central Fresno Tuesday. He was Terrell Ayers Jr. of Fresno.
The child, who was being cared for by his grandmother, had been left in the Ford Taurus with the doors closed and the windows rolled up for at least an hour at the Hunter Place Apartments, 940 W. Griffith Way, near Dakota and Fruit avenues, Fresno police said.
Lt. Joe Gomez said responding officers found the child outside the apartments near the parking lot with neighbors attempting CPR about 1:33 p.m. Police took over CPR until emergency medical crews arrived to rush the unconscious child to Community Regional Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:49 p.m.
Gomez said the child’s grandmother was apparently taking care of him, but for an unknown reason left him in the vehicle. The grandmother was being interviewed at her apartment by detectives after the baby was taken away. Gomez said that she was extremely distraught and was taken to Community Regional because of her mental state.
Enedelia Chirpres, who was visiting her sister at the complex, said she saw someone who was possibly the grandmother run out of an apartment after the baby was found.
“I saw her crying and saying, ‘Oh my God, oh my God.’ ”
Gomez said child abuse detectives are investigating, but no arrests have been made.
