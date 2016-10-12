Officials: $7.5 million marijuana farm eradicated in Sequoia Park

Nearly 3,000 marijuana plants were eradicated in the Sequoia National Forrest in September, after law enforcement officials discovered a marijuana farm in the Yucca Creek drainage area of a designated wilderness, a spokesman said.
Officials estimated the street value of $7.5 million. No arrests have been made. So far this year, 21,000 plants with a total estimated value of $52 million have been eradicated. The September operation was completed with the help of the California Army National Guard’s Counterdrug Task Force.
