October 12, 2016 1:16 PM

Officials: $7.5 million marijuana farm eradicated in Sequoia Park

Nearly 3,000 marijuana plants were eradicated in the Sequoia National Forrest in September, after law enforcement officials discovered a marijuana farm in the Yucca Creek drainage area of a designated wilderness, a spokesman said.

Officials estimated the street value of $7.5 million. No arrests have been made. So far this year, 21,000 plants with a total estimated value of $52 million have been eradicated. The September operation was completed with the help of the California Army National Guard’s Counterdrug Task Force.

