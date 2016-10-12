Facing criticism, Fresno Unified gives specifics of how it would spend Measure X money

Fresno Unified leaders held a news conference Wednesday to provide more details about how the district would spend $225 million if Measure X passes next month.
The proposed school bond has met opposition, with signs popping up across Fresno that say “no more FBI probes” and questioning the district's fiscal transparency. A federal investigation is underway into Fresno Unified’s use of past bond money to pay for no-bid contracts.
The district has been criticized by some of its own trustees about not providing enough specifics to the public about how money would be spent if the bond passes.
At a news conference at Duncan Polytechnical High School – the district's cornerstone career-technical school – the district laid out more details:
- $90 million would go to classrooms, technology and facilities
- $25 million would go to facilities for career-technical education
- $50 million would go to facilities for arts and athletics
- $25 million would go to safety and security measures
- $35 million would go to repair infrastructure
Superintendent Michael Hanson said if the bond doesn't pass, students would be seriously affected.
"Some of the poorest kids in the state of California would suffer irreparable damage. Pure and simple," he said.
Hanson said the allegations about the district's lack of transparency are merely political.
"There's going to be some push and shove and a little bit of disagreement between board members about how (bond money) can be allocated. That does spill over into criticism around the planning process," he said. "But this has been a completely consistent and transparent process open to all."
