Fundraiser for sheriff’s correctional officers at Courthouse Park

A lunch fundraiser for two Fresno County Sheriff’s correctional officers wounded in September will held Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fresno County Courthouse Park in downtown Fresno.
Officers Toamalama Scanlan and Juanita Davila were shot while working in the jail main lobby by an ex-convict on Sept. 4. Both officers continue to recover from their injuries.
The fundraiser will feature Tacos with Carne Asada, pulled pork or shrimp. Churros and roasted corn will also be served. Several food trucks will be on scene.
