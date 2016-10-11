Walmart Wellness Day to provide free healthcare screenings

0:44 Big Fresno Fair competition chalks up another one Pause

0:48 Peewees show off skills in goat showmanship competition

1:27 Peewees test their showmanship at Big Fresno Fair

1:11 Bunnies and turkeys and goats, oh my! Sights and sounds at the Junior Livestock Auction

0:55 Backstage at The Big Fresno Fair's Junior Livestock Auction

1:26 Meet The Big Fresno Fair's one-man band

1:22 Can a chicken out run a goat or a pig?

1:09 Pokémon Go Competition at Fresno's fair

0:50 89-year-old mom, 2 daughters held hostage in Fresno apartment

2:18 For FFA students, showing livestock at the fair is both awesome and bittersweet