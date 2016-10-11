Walmart Wellness Day to provide free healthcare screenings

For the second year in a row, participating Walmart stores nationwide will provide free health screenings, education, services and products during Walmart Wellness Day.
Free blood glucose, blood pressure and vision screenings, product samples, health insurance information and immunizations will be available during the event, noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 15.
Walmart says the event is the largest single-day health event in the nation, with more than 280,000 blood, glucose and vision screenings conducted in 2015, and nearly 52,000 immunizations administered.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
