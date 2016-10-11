Two storms head for Central California beginning Friday

Two storms will roll into Central California beginning Friday morning, bringing a chance of snow to higher elevations and rain to the San Joaquin Valley, the National Weather Service in Hanford said.
Temperatures will be in the 70s, slightly below average for the San Joaquin Valley, with possible rainfall in Fresno County and northward.
Snow is likely over 10,000 feet, with accumulating snow possible over the High Sierra and Tioga Pass Friday morning, the National Weather Service said. The first storm will move through the central and southern Sierra Nevada and the rest of the San Joaquin Valley into the evening, the National Weather Service said.
The second storm will come in Sunday afternoon and last into the evening, with the greatest chance of rainfall in the northern part of Fresno County again, the weather service said.
