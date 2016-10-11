Man critical after being hit by car in central Fresno

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car Tuesday night on Blackstone Avenue in central Fresno, said police Lt. Steve Card.
Card said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was crossing Blackstone Avenue south of Dakota Avenue just before 7 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driving north on Blackstone.
The driver rendered aid to the man before officers arrived and began CPR, Card said. The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
Blackstone Avenue between Garland and Dakota avenues will be closed for a few more hours while officers finish their investigation.
Card said the driver has been cooperative.
It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision.
