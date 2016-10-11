Fire northeast of Pine Flat Lake burns hundreds of acres

Firefighters and air support have responded to a large vegetation fire near Haslett Basin in the Sierra National Forest, northeast of Pine Flat Lake.
The fire started around 1 p.m. and had burned 350 acres in the area of Trimmer Springs Road near the basin by evening, the Forest Service said. All available fire resources have responded.
Crews will work overnight to prevent the fire spreading. No structures were currently threatened or damaged, the Forest Service said.
Staff writer BoNhia Lee contributed to this report. Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
