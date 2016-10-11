Local

October 11, 2016 5:17 PM

Big rig crash on Highway 99 slows traffic in Fresno

A big rig rear-ended another tractor-trailer rig in Fresno on Tuesday afternoon along Highway 99, leaving at least one person pinned in a vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol.

A sport-utility vehicle also is said to be involved in the 4:40 p.m. crash on southbound Highway 99 near Ashlan Avenue.

Initial reports to CHP indicate that a semi cab was lodged under the rear a second semi-truck. The crash also triggered two other accidents, the CHP said.

Two lanes are closed to traffic and will likely not open until about 7 p.m., the CHP reported.

Initial reports indicate minor to moderate injuries. The pinned-in person was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, according to Fresno County Emergency Medical Services.

One trailer was loaded with animal food, the CHP reported.

