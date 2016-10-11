Big Fresno Fair chalk-drawing contest shows high schoolers’ talents

More than 150 high school students from throughout Fresno County entered chalk drawings Tuesday into a competition at the Big Fresno Fair.
Their 32 entries depicted their interpretations of the competition’s theme, “homegrown happiness.”
The participants represented eight high schools, said fair spokeswoman Danielle Griffin.
The drawings can be bid on in a silent auction, Griffin said. Proceeds from the auction will go to the arts programs at the schools, she said.
Winners were:
▪ First: Mendota High – Flor Torres, Gemma Patricio and Karla Salazar
▪ Second: Washington Union – Shay Envernizzi and Heidy Rodriguez
▪ Third: Roosevelt High – Eve Padron
The contest has been held for more than 12 years, Griffin said.
THE BIG FRESNO FAIR
Gates open: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.
Gates close: Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, midnight
Museum: Open until 9 p.m.
Carnival: Monday-Friday, 3 p.m. to close (kiddie carnival opens at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday); Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to close
Horse racing start times: Monday, Thursday, Friday, 1:15 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 12:15 p.m.
Admission: Adults, $10; military, seniors 62 and older, and children ages 6-12, $7; children 5 and under, free
Parking: $15, Chance Avenue lot; $10, Butler Avenue and infield lots; $5, Maple/Butler and Cedar/Kings Canyon lots
Clovis Park and Ride shuttle: Free shuttles pickup every half hour, from 9:40 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Saturdays and Sundays from Clovis Park and Ride at Highway 168 and Temperance Avenue.
