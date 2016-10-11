Fire kept from burning Fresno home

A fire burned outside a home in the 4600 block of North Safford Avenue Tuesday, the Fresno Fire Department said.
But firefighters were able to put it out quickly without structures being damaged, the department said.
Plantings in the backyard were scorched, as shown in a tweet by the department:
Update: N Safford Fire, exterior fire has been knocked down. Crews made quick progress and kept fire from getting into structures. pic.twitter.com/NVRQIOrlos— Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) October 11, 2016
Comments