Local

October 11, 2016 1:02 PM

Fire kept from burning Fresno home

The Fresno Bee

A fire burned outside a home in the 4600 block of North Safford Avenue Tuesday, the Fresno Fire Department said.

But firefighters were able to put it out quickly without structures being damaged, the department said.

Plantings in the backyard were scorched, as shown in a tweet by the department:

