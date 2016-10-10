High-speed rail work to close Raymond Road in Madera

Raymond Road in Madera will be closed at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing Thursday for high-speed railroad construction continues.
The road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and signs will be place to redirect traffic.
Eastbound traffic will be directed north to North Lake Street/Road 27, east on Avenue 21, then south on Road 28 1/2 /Raymond Road. Westbound traffic will be directed north on Road 28 1/2 , west on Avenue 21, then south on Road 27/North Lake Street. Pedestrian entry will be restricted; drivers should expect delays.
This construction is the beginning of the 32-mile section between Avenue 19 in Madera to East American Avenue in Fresno.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
