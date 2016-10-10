Young Fresno boxer goes from playground to pro ring

It was Isidro Ochoa Day Monday at Romaine Playground, where the 19-year-old boxer and product of the Fresno Police Department’s Police Athletic League was honored as he turned professional and looked to his first pro bout, Dec. 2 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said Ochoa could have been just another troubled inner city kid before he discovered a love and a talent for boxing when he was 7 years old at Romaine, located on First Street between Belmont and Olive avenues. There, under the tutelage of former police officer Pete Santellano, Ochoa discovered he had a special talent in the ring. Now 19, Ochoa has 110 wins behind him, 12 national titles and a contract with Top Rank, an elite organization at the top of the boxing world. He can also tout wins against two members of the U.S. Olympic Team.
Dyer was with Ochoa Monday for the event, where he credited Ochoa for representing “the Fresno Police Department across the world. He has become a very respectful young man and continues to serve as a great role model to our youth.”
Ochoa’s adviser, Rick Mirigian, was also at Romaine, where he recounted a recent trip to the ultra-competitive Southern California boxing scene. Ochoa, said Mirigian, did workouts in front of boxing luminaries Freddie Roach and Robert Garcia, both of whom were asking where the Fresno kid had been hiding.
Santellano credits Romaine for being the impetus for dozens of success stories like Ochoa, and is an advocate for more parks and and playgrounds for Fresno’s youth.
