Attorney General Harris launches cyber crime initiative in Fresno stop

California Attorney General Kamala Harris will announce a new cyber crime-fighting initiative during a stop in Fresno Monday.
Harris, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, will launch the California Cyber Crime Center, also called C4. It will offer digital forensics and cyber security expertise to law agencies statewide.
She will also unveil the Cyber Recovery Vehicle, a mobile forensics lab that will utilize technology like email recovery and social media investigations to aid local law enforcement.
A news conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the state Bureau of Forensic’s Fresno crime lab on the Fresno State campus. The conference will be streamed live online at www.oag.ca.gov.
