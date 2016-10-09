Dusty trail leads to ATV crash that tosses man

A dusty trail caused an accident Sunday where one person was thrown off an ATV in Fresno County.
California Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff Cipolla said a man in his late 20s was thrown off an ATV when the driver couldn’t see during a moment of dust caused by other ATVs riding along Garfield and Shields avenues. Around 8 p.m., the ATV driver hit a gate, tossing the passenger.
Cipolla said the man was wearing a helmet but it wasn’t properly secured and had sustained nonlethal head injuries. He is expected to recover at Community Regional Medical Center.
Cipolla said the accident did not involve drugs or alcohol.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
