October 9, 2016 5:48 PM

Woman hurt when she runs into side of Amtrak train in Fresno

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

A woman was taken to Community Regional Medical Center on Sunday after she darted in front of an oncoming Amtrak train in central Fresno, police said.

Fresno police Officer James Melton said the woman was being treated for nonlethal injuries to a hand following the accident.

Melton said that around 4:30 p.m. the Amtrak train was traveling east along the tracks approaching Fruit Avenue when the woman ran into a side of the train.

No witnesses were in the area at the time of the accident. The woman’s identity was not immediately available.

