Peewees show off skills in goat showmanship competition

Toting -- and playing -- about 19 different instruments, Eric Haines of Everett, Washington, is a one-man band as he works the midway at The Big Fresno Fair, performing a ragtime standard, “Ain't She Sweet.”
Great American Speedway's crazy animal races pit different species against one another for quick races at The Big Fresno Fair. Among the competitors: goats, sheep, pigs, ducks, chickens and turkeys. Is it quieter than NASCAR? Not really, thanks to the screaming young crazy race fans.
An 89-year-old and her daughters, ages 66 and 60, were briefly taken hostage in a home invasion robbery Thursday afternoon in east-central Fresno. The daughters had pillow cases placed over their heads. Police are hunting two or three men in their 20s.
The CURIE Carnival was held at Clovis Veteran’s Memorial District’s Liberty Ballroom to help raise funds for robotics programs at Clovis Unified schools while sharing the virtues of robotics building and competition with potential future participants.
Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer talks about the importance of locating the new 10,000-square-foot substation at Manchester Center. It was identified as an ideal location due to its central locale, proximity to freeway access and availability of office space. Additionally, the complex is located on the busy Blackstone Avenue Corridor and is close to the Manchester Transit Center.
Buchanan High senior Collin Allen received his U.S. Army All-American Marching Band jacket in a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, at Buchanan in Clovis. Allen will play trumpet in the halftime show of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl high school game on Jan. 7, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas.