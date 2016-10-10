Peewees show off skills in goat showmanship competition

Peewees show off their husbandry skills at a Goat Showmanship competition at The Big Fresno Fair on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Fresno.
Silvia Flores The Fresno Bee

Meet The Big Fresno Fair's one-man band

Toting -- and playing -- about 19 different instruments, Eric Haines of Everett, Washington, is a one-man band as he works the midway at The Big Fresno Fair, performing a ragtime standard, “Ain't She Sweet.”

Can a chicken out run a goat or a pig?

Great American Speedway's crazy animal races pit different species against one another for quick races at The Big Fresno Fair. Among the competitors: goats, sheep, pigs, ducks, chickens and turkeys. Is it quieter than NASCAR? Not really, thanks to the screaming young crazy race fans.

Fresno Police Central District substation opens at Manchester Center

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer talks about the importance of locating the new 10,000-square-foot substation at Manchester Center. It was identified as an ideal location due to its central locale, proximity to freeway access and availability of office space. Additionally, the complex is located on the busy Blackstone Avenue Corridor and is close to the Manchester Transit Center.

Buchanan High trumpet player earns national honor

Buchanan High senior Collin Allen received his U.S. Army All-American Marching Band jacket in a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, at Buchanan in Clovis. Allen will play trumpet in the halftime show of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl high school game on Jan. 7, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas.

