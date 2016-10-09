Local

October 9, 2016 11:50 AM

Rollover crash smashes iron fence in east-central Fresno

By Ashleigh Panoo

A rollover accident caused a vehicle to smash into an iron fence surrounding apartments in east-central Fresno Sunday morning.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the accident that happened around 10:30 a.m. The vehicle that flipped had children inside, but they were not injured. The driver in the other car was transported to a hospital for precaution, but appeared to not be injured, police said.

Maple Avenue at Clinton Avenue was closed while crews cleaned up, but reopened shortly after.

