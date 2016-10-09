Early morning Visalia house fire burns 1 person, damages 2 homes

One person suffered burn injuries and two homes were damaged after a two-alarm fire started at a home in Visalia early Sunday, the Visalia Fire Department said.
Firefighters found one home fully engulfed in flames, and the other partially engulfed when they arrived at 334 N. Vista St. just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Residents had evacuated both homes and a third one that was threatened nearby.
The fire was contained within 30 minutes, the fire department said, and one person was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, then to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for burn injuries.
Damage was estimated at $276,000 for both homes and their contents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
