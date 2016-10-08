PG&E offers free in-home gas appliance checks as temperatures drop.
Home visits include inspection of gas appliances such as water heaters, furnaces and ovens.
At least 430 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning and about 50,000 people will be sent to the hospital every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control.
The service is offered by Pacific Gas and Electric every year to ensure safety and efficiency, said Jesus Soto, PG&E senior vice president of gas operations.
For information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-743-5000.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
