Valley Center for the Blind celebrates White Cane Day

Valley Center for the Blind will celebrate accomplishments of those with vision loss during White Cane Safety Day Walk on Friday.
The walk will begin at the Valley Center for the Blind, 3417 W. Shaw Ave., between Shaw and Valentine avenues, at 11 a.m. Participants will walk from there to Carl’s Jr., 3092 W. Shaw Ave., with a white cane. A percentage of the food purchased at Carl’s Jr. will benefit the center.
The white cane is symbolic for opportunity and community recognition, said organizers.
Congress established White Cane Day on Oct. 15, 1973, but the center is choosing to celebrate it on Oct. 14.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
