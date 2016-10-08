Valley veterans to hold poker run to benefit hospitality house

Central Valley veterans invite all bikers to their first-ever poker run Oct. 15 at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 8900 in west Fresno.
The event, sponsored by American Legion Post 509, attorney Darryl B. Freedman and Harley Davidson, will take place at 3585 N. Blythe Ave., between Ashlan and Dakota avenues. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the event begins at 9:30 a.m. The registration fee, which includes breakfast and lunch, is $25 for one person and $30 for two.
The poker run starts at Post 8900, heads to the American Legion Hall at Pine Flat and ends at American Legion Post 509 hall on First Street.
The purpose is to raise funds and awareness for the Veterans Hospitality House, which provides short-term housing for families whose loved ones are hospitalized at the VA Central California Health Care System. The house also provides free temporary housing for homeless veterans.
For information contact Peggy Day at Harley-Davidson of Fresno at 559-275-8586 or email peggy@hdfresno.com.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
