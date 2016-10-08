Onstage and backstage at The Big Fresno Fair's Junior Livestock Auction

Justin Flood, 14, of Kingsburg FFA, holds his rabbit named Stew as they wait for their turn at auction during The Big Fresno Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif. Stew sold for $150.
Gabriel Borges, 11, nuzzles the neck of his chicken Melting Sea as he waits in line for The Big Fresno Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Amanda Kimmons, 18, tries to wrangle her turkey Blue Eyes back into its cage after selling at The Big Fresno Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
FAA and 4-H members line up to present animals for auction during The Big Fresno Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Chickens are prepared for auction during The Big Fresno Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Hens awaiting auction backstage are kept cool with frozen bottles of water at the Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Sophia Drake, 14, and her belt buckle, seen during the Big Fresno Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
FFA members wait in line to show their chickens at the Big Fresno Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
An auction takes place at the Big Fresno Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Elizabeth Fahley, left, Alex Jensen, center, and Becky Mendoza, right, help coordinate the line of animals for auction backstage at The Big Fresno Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Becky Mendoza, top, coordinates the order of hens to be shown during The Big Fresno Fair’s the Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Blossom Trail 4-H's Amanda Kimmons, bottom left, awaits her turn at auction during the Big Fresno Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Mara Mazanec, 14, left, holds her pullet named Hennifer, as Marivel Avendano, 16, holds a friend's cockerel named Poe, both standard chickens not for auction at the Big Fresno Fair Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
