Backstage at The Big Fresno Fair's Junior Livestock Auction

Take a look behind the scenes as staffers organize the Junior Livestock Auction at The Big Fresno Fair on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

Fresno Police Central District substation opens at Manchester Center

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer talks about the importance of locating the new 10,000-square-foot substation at Manchester Center. It was identified as an ideal location due to its central locale, proximity to freeway access and availability of office space. Additionally, the complex is located on the busy Blackstone Avenue Corridor and is close to the Manchester Transit Center.

Buchanan High trumpet player earns national honor

Buchanan High senior Collin Allen received his U.S. Army All-American Marching Band jacket in a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, at Buchanan in Clovis. Allen will play trumpet in the halftime show of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl high school game on Jan. 7, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas.

Valley Children's celebrates annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic

Families gather during the 37th annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic held at Valley Children’s Hospital Saturday, Oct.1, 2016 near Madera, Calif. Children who were once some of the tiniest patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) were treated to games, music and food in a family picnic atmosphere on the hospital’s south lawn.

