Backstage at The Big Fresno Fair's Junior Livestock Auction

An 89-year-old and her daughters, ages 66 and 60, were briefly taken hostage in a home invasion robbery Thursday afternoon in east-central Fresno. The daughters had pillow cases placed over their heads. Police are hunting two or three men in their 20s.
Clovis East High School's FFA students have spent five months preparing for The Big Fresno Fair's goat showmanship event. Each student has the opportunity to show their goat to a judge in hopes of obtaining the winning ribbon. It's a bittersweet moment for these Clovis East students, who will have to part ways with their goats at market.
Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer talks about the importance of locating the new 10,000-square-foot substation at Manchester Center. It was identified as an ideal location due to its central locale, proximity to freeway access and availability of office space. Additionally, the complex is located on the busy Blackstone Avenue Corridor and is close to the Manchester Transit Center.
Buchanan High senior Collin Allen received his U.S. Army All-American Marching Band jacket in a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, at Buchanan in Clovis. Allen will play trumpet in the halftime show of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl high school game on Jan. 7, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas.
A restored iconic neon sign from Fresno’s past, a vaquero atop a rearing horse that once stood watch over the old Hacienda Motel at Clinton Avenue and Highway 99 from the 1950s until the early 1970s, gets a new home Monday, Oct. 3 at the Fresno fairgrounds.
Families gather during the 37th annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic held at Valley Children’s Hospital Saturday, Oct.1, 2016 near Madera, Calif. Children who were once some of the tiniest patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) were treated to games, music and food in a family picnic atmosphere on the hospital’s south lawn.