Fresno man and 8-month-old daughter missing

Fresno police are asking for help in the search for a missing 33-year-old man and his 8-month-old daughter.
Police said Keith Nikkel was last seen Thursday by his wife, Bri Nikkel, when he dropped her off at her workplace near Temperance and Alluvial avenues in Clovis. Keith Nikkel and his daughter Irie are believed to be together.
Nikkel drives a 2003 white Mitsubishi Galant, California license plate number 5KKJ607.
Police didn’t release any other information about the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police at 559-621-7000 or detective Leo Arsitio at 559-621-2111.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
