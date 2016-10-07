Fresno Pacific University to host home safety program

Fresno Pacific University seeks volunteers to participate Oct. 15 in a home safety program known as the Home Fire Campaign.
Volunteers will form groups at Alumni Plaza on the campus, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., and canvass nearby homes to install free smoke detectors. Shifts will operate from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The campaign, sponsored by American Red Cross and Fresno Fire Department, is free. Lunch will be provided.
For information and to sign up, go to redcross.org/cencalhfc or call 559-706-2428.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
