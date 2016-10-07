Which is faster, a turkey or a goat? Find out at the Big Fresno Fair

Fairs long have been a magnet for animal races, from horses to dogs to pigs.
But what if you mix it up and race a variety of animal species against one another?
The result is Great America Speedway’s crazy animal races – GASCAR – a new attraction at The Big Fresno Fair.
Held in the Bayou Backyard, the daily races pit a variety of animals against one another, from goats, sheep and pigs to ducks and turkeys. All are on the same racetrack at the same time.
You might think the bigger animals will win – and they should. Except if they take a detour off the track, as they are known to do.
The audience is divided into colors and each color is assigned an animal to root for.
Once the chutes are open, the result is a less-organized animal race where the outcome does not seem as important as the fun.
The Big Fresno Fair
Gates open: Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.
Gates close: Sunday-Thursday, 11 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, midnight
Museum: Open until 9 p.m.
Carnival: Monday-Friday, 3 p.m. to close (kiddie carnival opens at 10 a.m. Monday-Friday); Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to close
Horse racing start times: Monday, Thursday, Friday, 1:15 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 12:15 p.m.
Admission: Adults, $10; military, seniors 62 and older, and children ages 6-12, $7; children 5 and younger, free
Parking: $15, Chance Avenue lot; $10, Butler Avenue and infield lots; $5, Maple/Butler and Cedar/Kings Canyon lots
Clovis Park and Ride shuttle: Free shuttles pick up every half hour from 9:40 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Clovis Park and Ride at Highway 168 and Temperance Avenue.
