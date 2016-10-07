Latino Pride Ride celebrates National Latino Heritage Month

Cultiva La Salud invites the community to ride in celebration of National Latino Heritage Month at Latino Pride Ride in Fresno on Oct. 13.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. till 8 p.m., at Cultiva’s office, 2409 Merced St., Suite 101.
Before the 4.5-mile ride, participants will decorate their bikes and free minor repairs will be provided by the Fresno County Bicycle Coaltion and Centro La Familia. Riders will cruise by Cesar Chavez Foundation, Arte Americas, Rainbow Ballroom and other landmarks. The celebration continues after the ride on Cultiva’s courtyard, with mariachi music, aguas frescas and snacks.
This effort brings awareness of the limited walk and bike infrastructure in south Fresno, such as lighting, bike lanes and signage. The event celebrates Latino contributions, local Latino-serving businesses and promotes health.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Latino Pride Ride Oct. 13
Bike decorations & entertainment 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Bike kitchen 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Bike safety demo & cultiva chat 6 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.
Latino Pride Ride (with designated stops) 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Comments