Local employers and employment resources will be available at a job fair in Madera.
The free event, hosted by the Workforce Development Board of Madera County and the city of Madera Parks and Community Services, will be from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 20 at the Pan American Community Center, 703 E. Sherwood Way.
To reserve a spot for the event before Oct. 7, contact Jorge Espinosa at 559-662-4540 or email to jespinosa@maderaworkforce.org. VIP admission for those who have called 559-662-4500 to see if they qualify is from 9-10 a.m.
Job seekers should dress professional, bring copies of their resume, be prepared to complete applications and have registered for CalJOBS at www.caljobs.ca.gov.
For additional details, contact Maiknue Vang at 559-662-4503.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments