Lemoore police to hire 1 new officer

Lemoore Police Department will hire one new police officer under a federal Community Oriented Policing Services grant of $125,000, Congressman David Valadao’s office said Wednesday.
The additional officer will help the department engage in more crime prevention, Police Chief Darrel Smith said.
The federal Office of Community Oriented Policing Services oversees a program to help local law enforcement agencies hire full-time officers.
Valadao, R-Hanford, represents the 21st Congressional District that includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.
Lewis Griswold: 559-441-6104, @fb_LewGriswold
Comments