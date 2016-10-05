Fresno's downtown efforts are a good thing, writer James Fallows says

A restored iconic neon sign from Fresno’s past, a vaquero atop a rearing horse that once stood watch over the old Hacienda Motel at Clinton Avenue and Highway 99 from the 1950s until the early 1970s, gets a new home Monday, Oct. 3 at the Fresno fairgrounds.
Families gather during the 37th annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic held at Valley Children’s Hospital Saturday, Oct.1, 2016 near Madera, Calif. Children who were once some of the tiniest patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) were treated to games, music and food in a family picnic atmosphere on the hospital’s south lawn.
Three men have been arrested for their alleged rolls in a street race turned violent when the crowd vandalized a CHP vehicle last weekend, breaking windows and denting the vehicle's body. More suspects are being sought in the case.
Fresno police and school officials urge parents to monitor their children's social media accounts following the arrests of students recently making threats on social media. Police Chief Jerry Dyer, Fresno Unified Superintendent Michael Hanson, and Central Unified Superintendent Mark Sutton issued their plea during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Fresno.
Kaiser Permanente's Educational Theatre program uses music, dance and audience interaction to guide children toward better lifestyle choices. The troupe was at Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno teaching students in kindergarten through sixth grade how to be "The Best Me" through exercise and food choices.
The California Advocate has been reporting on the Valley's African-American community for more than 50 years, but the paper has been struggling financially. Valley clergy, along with Advocate publisher Mark Kimber, talked about the importance of supporting the newspaper during a news conference held Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.