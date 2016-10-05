Fresno's downtown efforts are a good thing, writer James Fallows says

James Fallows, national correspondent for The Atlantic, says polishing up the downtown is a sign of progress for the city.
Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Local

Valley Children's celebrates annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic

Families gather during the 37th annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic held at Valley Children’s Hospital Saturday, Oct.1, 2016 near Madera, Calif. Children who were once some of the tiniest patients in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) were treated to games, music and food in a family picnic atmosphere on the hospital’s south lawn.

Local

Here is how your kid can be 'The Best Me'

Kaiser Permanente's Educational Theatre program uses music, dance and audience interaction to guide children toward better lifestyle choices. The troupe was at Del Mar Elementary School in central Fresno teaching students in kindergarten through sixth grade how to be "The Best Me" through exercise and food choices.

Local

Pastors stand up for African-American newspaper

The California Advocate has been reporting on the Valley's African-American community for more than 50 years, but the paper has been struggling financially. Valley clergy, along with Advocate publisher Mark Kimber, talked about the importance of supporting the newspaper during a news conference held Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

Editor's Choice Videos