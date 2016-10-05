Camel rides? Cinnamon rolls? Big Fresno Fair opens with all that, and much more

The Big Fresno Fair opened Wednesday in southeast Fresno, welcoming flocks of people eager to take in all the fair activities.
Dozens of people were on the fairgrounds for the opening ceremonies and then headed around the grounds to get an early peek at exhibits and concessions. Hundreds more were lined up when the gates opened at 11 p.m. An estimated 66,000 people attended the fair last year, and the same is expected for this year, according to fair officials.
A new attraction at the fair this year is the Camel Rides by Oliver Livestock from Wildomar in Southern California.
Livestock from local high school agriculture programs are being prepared for upcoming showings and many items are for sale in the fairground’s Commerce Building, including one of the fair’s fan-favorite treats, cinnamon rolls.
This story will be updated.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
Comments