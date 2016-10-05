Obama budget director tours Fresno’s Fulton Street project

1:35 Fresno Police Central District substation opens at Manchester Center Pause

1:18 Buchanan High trumpet player earns national honor

1:49 Louie Kee Market to close after more than 93 years in Fresno

0:51 Historic Hacienda vaquero neon sign rides again at the Big Fresno Fair

1:42 Dogs strut the catwalk at Miss Winkles fundraiser

0:57 Valley Children's celebrates annual NICU Graduates Reunion Picnic

1:36 Wild animal bite comes with costly cure

1:18 Jerry Dyer: People think they can do things and get away with it

2:57 Three arrests made in CHP vehicle vandalism case

0:47 Driver shot to death on Blackstone and Saginaw