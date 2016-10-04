Bulldog Marching Band to perform during Raiders halftime show

The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band will perform the Music of Santana during Oakland Raiders’ halftime show on Oct. 9, announced Jonathan Bravo, the band’s social media director.
The 256-member group will travel to Nevada first to perform during the Fresno State vs. Nevada football game Oct. 8, before leaving for Oakland, where they will perform at the Oakland Coliseum. The band will perform the Latin-themed show in correlation with Hispanic Heritage Month.
Bravo cites Fresno State alum Derek Carr as a possible reason the band was asked to perform during the game. This will be the second NFL game the band has performed for in the last two years, Bravo said. They also performed during the pregame at a San Diego Chargers game.
Bravo said the Oakland performance will not be broadcast to his knowledge, but the Fresno State vs. Nevada game will be on ESPN 3.
The Bulldog Beat, a scholarship ensemble that is part of the band, will perform during the pregame festivities in Oakland, Bravo said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
