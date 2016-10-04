Local

October 4, 2016 9:25 PM

Kaweah Delta in Visalia to give new surgery center tours

By Ashleigh Panoo

The public will get a chance to suit up and get a guided tour of the Kaweah Delta Medical Center’s Surgery Department during its open house on Oct. 15 in Visalia.

From 11 a.m. to 2p.m., the free event will give attendees a chance to tour the newly remodeled department’s surgery rooms, speak with staff and participate in hands-on activities, said hospital spokeswoman Laura Florez-McCusker.

The robotic surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedics, laparoscopic surgery and vascular procedures rooms will be shown at the center, at 400 W. Mineral King Ave.

The guided tours will begin on the western lawn at Acequia Avenue and South Floral Street, Florez-McCusker said, and parking is available in the Acequia Avenue parking structure.

The open house takes place during Perioperative Nurses Week, which honors operating room nurses, Florez-McCusker said.

Kaweah Delta Medical Center, established in 1963, is the only trauma center between Fresno and Bakersfield.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

