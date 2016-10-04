Local

October 4, 2016 8:30 PM

Taco fundraiser to benefit wounded Fresno County jail officers

By Ashleigh Panoo

A taco fundraiser on Oct. 12 at the Fresno County Courthouse Park will raise funds for the two correctional officers injured in the Fresno County Jail lobby shootout on Sept. 2, Fresno County announced.

Tacos, pulled pork sliders, churros, roasted corn and drinks will be available from vendors, including The Gastro Grill and Jocy’s Fine Mexican Restaurant.

All proceeds will benefit Officers Juanita Davila and Toamalama Scanlan and their families, the county said.

The fundraiser will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park, on the corner of Tulare and M streets.

