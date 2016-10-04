Marijuana issues draw large crowd to Hanford City Council meeting

A standing room-only crowd showed up Tuesday night as the Hanford City Council weighed whether to oppose recreational marijuana use as it’s also being asked to allow a lucrative, large-scale marijuana cultivation operation at a former Pirelli tire plant at the south end of town.
About 60 people packed the council chambers as the meeting got started at 7 p.m. The council will vote on whether to oppose California Proposition 64, which would legalize recreational marijuana use. It will also consider whether to oppose recreational use in Hanford should the ballot measure pass.
But the issue on the minds of most people was medical marijuana cultivation. Last month, the city received an offer from a Bay Area cannabis company promising the city $14 million per year if it passes ordinances allowing for pot farming in city limits.
Discussion is scheduled to begin around 8 p.m. Depending on how many people comment, the meeting is expected to end around 9 p.m.
The council will not vote on whether to allow commercial cannabis cultivation on Tuesday, but it may direct city staff to draft ordinances.
Keith Stephenson, owner of Bay Area medical cannabis distributor Purple Heart Patient Care, is currently in escrow on an industrial park – formerly a Pirelli tire plant – on the south side of town. He is looking to turn the 1 million square-foot facility into some sort of medical marijuana operation.
Stephenson has promised the city that it would make $14 million annually from the operation, which would produce approximately 180,000 pounds of marijuana per year. It would also hire around 1,100 employees, who would be paid $15 per hour on the low end and six-figure salaries at the top.
The deal must be done quickly. Hanford Mayor Justin Mendes said the offer may expire if significant progress toward ordinances legalizing medical marijuana cultivation isn’t made before the end of October.
The room appeared to be split on whether to allow medical cannabis cultivation at the Pirelli plant.
Bob Ramos of Hanford told the council to proceed cautiously and patiently.
“We could use that kind of money, but do we really want to put ourselves in jeopardy?” he said.
Ramos said a deal like this would likely keep until next year or the following, so he asked the council take its time discussing ordinances.
Michael Lamb, a retired Marine and current substitute teacher in Hanford, agreed with Ramos. He also believes that legalization would not curb drug-related crime.
“I spent 27 years in the Marine Corps... I don’t need some fool walking around trying to shoot someone over cultivating marijuana,” Lamb said.
Michael Lopez, who said he represented a group of local sheet metal workers, was in favor of the deal. He focused on the economic benefits it would provide, such as jobs and tax revenue.
“The tax revenue itself would surely rebuild the roads around here,” Lopez said.
Nathan Odom of Hanford said that medical marijuana has made major breakthroughs in treating epilepsy, diabetes and obesity.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments