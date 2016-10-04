Fresno State to hold celebration of Gandhi’s 147th birthday

Fresno State will hold a celebration of Mahatma Gandhi’s 147th birthday on Wednesday at the Fresno State Peace Garden.
A candlelight vigil for world peace, along with a garlanding and flower ceremony will be part of the event, which runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro, as well as youth leaders and community and civic leaders, will speak during the event. There will also be a musical tribute, a meditation and a pledge against hate and violence.
Admission is free and open to the public, and participants are asked to bring their own flowers and candles.
A photo exhibition on the life of Gandhi began Sept. 26 and runs through Oct. 7 in the Henry Madden Library on campus.
For more information, contact the Indian Student Club at 559-862-9663.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
