Big Fresno Fair: Getting ready to ride

The Big Fresno Fair gets underway Wednesday with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. at the Blue Moon Yosemite Station.
The fair, which continues through Sunday, Oc
t. 16, will open its gates at 11 a.m. weekdays and at 10 a.m. weekends.
The carnival will open at 3 p.m. weekdays and at 10 a.m. weekends. The kiddie carnival will open at noon weekdays and at 10 a.m. weekends.
Horse racing starts at 1:15 p.m. weekdays and at 12:15 p.m. weekends. The race track will be dark on Wednesday and Oct. Oct. 11 and Oct. 12.
Country singer/songwriter Cole Swindell is first up in the Table Mountain Concert Series at the Paul Paul Theater. Other performers include Jason Derulo (Thursday); The Cult (Friday); Gabriel Iglesias (Saturday); Daya and Banda MS (Sunday); Marie Osmond (Monday); MercyMe (Tuesday); Three Dog Night with Blood, Sweat & Tears with Bo Bice! (Oct. 12); The Offspring (Oct. 13); Big & Rich (Oct. 14); Olivia Holt and FloRida (Oct. 15); and Intocable (Oct. 16).
