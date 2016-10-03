Clovis residents reaffirm concerns over mental health facility

About a half-dozen people spoke at the Clovis City Council meeting on Monday night to reiterate their opposition to the placement of a behavioral health hospital near Clovis and Alluvial avenues.
The opposition echoed that of an earlier meeting, but council members could do little more than listen to the local residents because the topic was not on the agenda.
The facility drew support from one young woman, who said she had once been committed to a similar facility for being suicidal. She gave her name only as Kelsy.
Clovis Mayor Nathan Magsig said the council would take up the topic again at a later date.
