White House budget director to visit Fresno projects

Shaun Donovan, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, will get a firsthand look at revitalization projects in Fresno that the federal government is helping to pay – including the reconstruction of downtown’s Fulton Street – for during a visit to the city on Wednesday.
Donovan, appointed by President Obama to head the budget office in 2014, previously served in the Obama administration as secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 2009 to 2014.
Donovan will join Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin about 10:15 a.m. for a walking tour of the Fulton Street Reconstruction Project, for which the city received a $16 million federal transportation grant to reopen the Fulton Mall to vehicle traffic next year. Later, he will be at the California Partnership for the San Joaquin Valley’s Economic Summit at the Fresno Convention Center Exhibit Hall, participating with Swearengin in a panel discussion on how federal investments spur development and the reduction of unemployment in Fresno.
Comments