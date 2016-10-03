Disgraced cop of ‘McFarland’ fame gets five years in prison

Disgraced former Bakersfield Police Department detective Damacio Diaz was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Fresno to five years in federal prison -- a far more lenient sentence than prosecutors had urged -- for a litany of offenses, including drug trafficking, taking bribes and lying on his tax return. Diaz was a high school cross-country athlete whose team inspired the Kevin Costner-led film “McFarland USA.”
Diaz pleaded guilty last spring as part of a plea agreement that became public in May. He also was indicted on charges of disclosing wiretap information to a criminal partner and interfering with a criminal investigation, but those charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Judge Lawrence O'Neill indicated during the two-hour sentencing hearing that the case was among the most difficult he's encountered in his years on the bench.
The hearing included impassioned appeals by Diaz's brother, wife and daughter.
The U.S. Attorney's Office recommended a sentence of between 17 and 22 years, but the judge had discretion.
Read more at The Bakersfield Californian.
Comments