Sheriff: Remains found in Fresno County not human

A bag on the side of the road in eastern Fresno County Saturday night was feared to contain human remains, but the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said that was not the case.
Deputies responded to the 16000 block of East Auberry Road, east of Clovis, late Saturday with reports of a bag on the side of the road that may have even contained a human foot. The coroner’s office determined the remains were not human, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said it has not been able to positively confirm the exact type of remains.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
