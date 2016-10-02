PG&E donates Kill-a-Watt EZ meters to the Madera library

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. donated Kill-A-Watt EZ meters, a device that measures the amount of energy an appliance uses, to the Madera County library.
“The Madera County Public Library is perfectly positioned to communicate to hundreds of residents daily about how they can save money through energy efficiency,” said Steve Newvine, a PG&E senior program manager for local energy watch partnerships.
Residents can check out the gadget at the Madera Library, 121 N. G St., for a week. It contains instructions in English and Spanish.
Organizers said users are finding the device helpful and are astonished at the amount of energy that is used even when the appliance is powered off.
To check out a Kill-A-Watt, contact the Madera Library at 559-675-7871 or email Librarian Patrick Fitzgerald at patrick.fitzgerald@co.madera.ca.gov.
For information about the program, contact Lois Leonard at the Madera County Economic Development Commission at 559-675-7768 or email lleonard@maderacountyedc.com.
Andrea Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
