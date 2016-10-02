Yosemite to close roads before first winter storms

In preparation of the first storms of the season, Yosemite National Park will temporarily close high country roads beginning Sunday night.
Tioga Road will close at 7 p.m. and Glacier Point Road will close at 9 p.m. Sunday, in advance of storms that are expected to roll in overnight and into Monday morning.
The National Weather Service said Yosemite and northern Tulare County can expect winter-like conditions, with up to two inches of snow possible above 6,000 feet.
For current road conditions, call 209-372-0200.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
