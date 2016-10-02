Local

October 2, 2016 5:29 PM

Yosemite to close roads before first winter storms

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

In preparation of the first storms of the season, Yosemite National Park will temporarily close high country roads beginning Sunday night.

Tioga Road will close at 7 p.m. and Glacier Point Road will close at 9 p.m. Sunday, in advance of storms that are expected to roll in overnight and into Monday morning.

The National Weather Service said Yosemite and northern Tulare County can expect winter-like conditions, with up to two inches of snow possible above 6,000 feet.

For current road conditions, call 209-372-0200.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

