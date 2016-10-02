Visalia fire causes $95,000 damage to two-story home

A fire broke out in a two-story home in Visalia Saturday night causing major damage to the second story, the Visalia Fire Department said.
Firefighters responded to the 2300 block of West Packwood Avenue around 8:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the home. The residents were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.
The fire was under control within 20 minutes and was contained to the second floor, the fire department said.
The second floor had major fire damage and the rest of the home had smoke damage, the fire department said, causing an estimated $95,000 worth of damage.
One person was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene, but there were no other injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Ashleigh Panoo
